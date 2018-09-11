Dessert Goals makes sweet return to New York City in October

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Call your dentist and make an appointment — the Dessert Goals festival is coming back in October and you’ll want to try everything.

Tickets for the massively popular event, which usually sell out pretty quickly, on Oct. 13-14 and 20-21, are on sale for $17 for a 1 1/2 hour time slot that’ll give you access to desserts you can purchase and free drinks and snacks. For those who want more time and sweets, Extra Sugar Rush tickets can be bought for $35, which allows for a two-hour visit and a limited edition deluxe tote bag filled with goodies.

In addition to the vendors, including People’s Pops, Stuffed Ice Cream, Smoothme, WOOPS!, Baked in Color, 2 Dough Boyz, Marino’s, Rebecca’s Cake Pops, Petee’s Pie Co. and Too Cool Chix, there will be a lot of exclusive activities to take part in.

A savory Salt Bar will be there to cleanse your palate between the sweets, and there will be an Instagram Garden filled with custom backdrops to get that selfie that’ll make everyone jealous.

As for special treats, look out for Petee’s Pie’s new “Slice Cream,” a slice of pie mashed with four (FOUR!) scoops of its homemade vanilla ice cream.

Rebecca’s Cake Pops will have cake pop bouquets, which are cake pops in a pink-chocolate dipped ice cream cone. Organizers say they sell out at every festival.

And for those who like popsicles, People’s Pops are debuting dipping sauces for their popsicles.

Curators Miraya Berke and Liang Shi aim to make each Dessert Goals feel new every time.

“We do that not only with our vendor lineup, but also with the collaborations we take on, activities at the fest, the photo opps and decor, and even the desserts you’re familiar with — many of our vendors test out new desserts or create festival exclusives for us,” they said in a statement.

Purchase your tickets at eventbrite.com.