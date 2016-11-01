Dine Out for Heroes on Veterans Day: NYC restaurants raising money

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Why not combine a Friday night out with a good cause?

This Veterans Day, restaurants around the city will donate $1 per customer to help veterans through the Bob Woodruff Foundation as part of the third annual Dine Out for Heroes event.

Butter, headed by Food Network star Alex Guarnaschelli, is among this year’s participating restaurants.

“Dine Out for Heroes is just such an easy way for restaurants to honor those who’ve served while affording diners the opportunity to take a break from their busy schedules, enjoy a great meal, and reflect on the meaning of the holiday,” Guarnaschelli said in a statement.

The dining out event is led by restaurateurs Peter and Penny Glazier, along with Caroline Hirsch and Andrew Fox, founders of the New York Comedy Festival, and Bob and Lee Woodruff, the co-founders of the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

It will come on the heels of another major event to support the foundation — the annual Stand Up For Heroes event featuring comedians and musicians like Louis CK and Bruce Springsteen at Madison Square Garden Tuesday night. Stand Up for Heroes is put on in conjunction with the New York Comedy Festival.

Organizers of the dining event are hoping Guarnaschelli — best known as one of the stern judges on the reality show “Chopped!” — will draw more attention, and more restaurateurs, to the dining event.

Participating restaurants include ​Michael Jordan’s The Steak House N.Y.C., Beauty & Essex (owned by fellow “Chopped!” judge Chris Santos), The Lambs Club, BLT Steak & BLT Prime, Jane Restaurant, Nobu and Tribeca Grill.

Restaurants taking part in the event are listed on the Bob Woodruff Foundation’s website and on the online reservation platform OpenTable. They’ll also advertise with window displays.

Chefs can also find out how to get their own restaurant involved with the fundraiser on the foundation’s site.

Bob Woodruff and his wife started their foundation, which helps support injured service members and their families, after he was critically wounded by a roadside bomb while reporting in Iraq for ABC World News Tonight in December 2005. The Stand Up for Heroes event has raised more than $33 million to date, reaching more than 2.5 million veterans, according to the foundation.