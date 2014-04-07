Dominique Ansel Bakery closed, ‘several hundred’ mouse droppings found

Dominique Ansel Bakery is home to the famed Cronut, a croissant-doughnut hybrid. Health officials shuttered the bakery after finding evidence of a “severe mouse infestation.” Photo Credit: Taco Bell

Updated: The Cronut returns Tuesday morning bright and early, and it will be a special edition version, inspired by the heroic struggle of the American icon, Rocky Balboa.

The special ROCKY Cronut is black with a yellow golden star and is a “symbol” of the bakeries “dedication and resilence,” according to a press release.

The bakery team also issued a letter adressing the closure of the bakery.

“Looking forward, our hope is that honest, hard-working businesses should not have to face cruel and sensationalized attacks that are not framed in the proper context,” the letter read.

Mice are everywhere, even inside the house of Cronut.

First there was a rat inside the donut case at Dunkin Donuts on 37th St., caught on video and first reported by Gothamist. Then there was a mouse at Dominique Ansel Bakery, caught on video and first reported by Gothamist. The Dunkin’ Donuts was shut down and so was Ansel’s upscale and hugely popular SoHo bakery. The mice are messing everything up for dessert loving New Yorkers!

On Friday, when the bakery was shuttered, representatives said they hoped to reopen on Monday, April 7. It’s now Monday, and the bakery is still closed. The Health Department told Gothamist that before Dominique Ansel can reopen and begin making Cronuts and Chocolate Chip Cookie Shots again it has to submit a “pest control plan.”

Ansel spokesperson Amy Ma told us that “small amounts” of droppings were found in the bathrooms, lockers, backyard area and beneath the grease trap and plumbing areas.

“The small amounts added up,” she said, adding that “zero mice or rodents of any sort” were found in the kitchen areas.

The Health Department told Gothamist that “several hundred” mouse droppings were found.

Ma said they were very disappointed to discover that there were so many droppings (that’s probably an understatement) and that while previously they concentrated cleaning efforts on the kitchen areas, they have now created a “more comprehensive deep cleaning plan.” She added that they have also re-cemented the facilities for any structural risks, which was cited as an issue by the DOH.

Ma says they expect the DOH to reinspect the bakery on Monday, but for now, you’re just going to have to be okay with getting your pastry fix elsewhere.