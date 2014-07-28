Free Dominique Ansel pastries and Meat Hook steaks

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Zagat on Monday announced its annual 30 Under 30 list, made up of rising chefs, butchers, managers and other food-industry professionals. To celebrate, Zagat orchestrated some great freebies around town this week, starting Tuesday with free DKA’s, arguably the best pastry from Dominique Ansel Bakery.

Feeling ravenous? Here’s the rundown:

TUESDAY

DKA’s, “tender, flaky, croissant-like dough with a caramelized crunchy crust,” will be handed out to Dominique Ansel Bakery‘s first 200 customers beginning at 8 a.m.

Where: 189 Spring St., SoHo

WEDNESDAY

The first 80 people who line up at Schnitz at noon will score the sandwich shop’s signature chicken schnitzel creations, the Bamberg or the Sweet Onion, for free.

Where: 177 1st Ave., East Village

THURSDAY

Customers will get a free sugar high at Prohibition Bakery, where piña colada cupcakes will be handed out, beginning at 11 a.m., while supplies last.

Where: 9 Clinton St., Lower East Side

FRIDAY

The first 45 people at Williamsburg butcher/cookware store The Meat Hook at 10 a.m. will grab one free grass-fed, dry-aged steak.

Where: 100 Frost St., Williamsburg