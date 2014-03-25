Eataly to close wine store for 6 months

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Say goodbye to vino at Eataly Vino.

In a settlement reached with the New York State Liquor Authority on Tuesday, the wine store at the Madison Square Park gourmet market will close for six months. Eataly will also pay a $500,000 fine.

Eataly is owned by celebrity chef Mario Batali and Lidia and Joe Bastianich (mother and son). The business, under the name Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group, was accused by the authority in 2012 of not abiding by state liquor laws that prohibit businesses from both owning wine stores and importing or manufacturing wine, according to Crain’s New York Business. Eataly sells wines made by Joe Bastianich in the Friuli region of Italy.

A spokeswoman for Eataly told Crain’s the closing date has yet to be set.