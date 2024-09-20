It’s not an April Fools joke this time! The Rainforest Cafe is coming to the Empire State Building!

It’s not a joke this time — for a limited time, the Rainforest Cafe is coming to New York City next month.

It was announced on the building’s website and social media that from Oct. 3-6, the beloved restaurant chain will be holding a pop-up at the Empire State Building.

On April 1, 2024, the Empire State Building posted a joke announcement stating that the Rainforest Cafe would be opening in June 2024. Though that announcement was a light-hearted prank, the fake news went viral, with several social media users calling on the Empire State Building to make it a reality.

Fast forward to now, the Empire State Building confirmed that it’s not a joke this time, with a video of Rainforest Cafe mascot Cha! Cha! the tree frog entering the building.

Those who wish to visit the Rainforest Cafe pop-up can purchase timed reservations between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Those who attend will have access to limited edition Rainforest Café x Empire State Building merchandise and special food offerings, which will include the popular Rasta Pasta. For more information, visit esbnync.com.

The Rainforest Cafe, as the name suggests, is a chain restaurant that immerses its guests into a jungle experience, complete with animatronic wildlife. Currently there are only 23 Rainforest Cafe locations in the United States, with the closest one to New York City existing at the Menlo Park Mall in Edison, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.rainforestcafe.com.

