Arts & Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o and cast of ‘A Quiet Place Day One’ make it to the top of Empire State Building

DSC02612
The cast of a Quiet Place Day One couldn’t stay silent about the film’s release as they celebrated by visiting the Empire State Building on June 24.
Photo by Dean Moses

Led by Lupita Nyong’o, the cast of “A Quiet Place Day One” visited the Empire State Building on Monday to promote the horror flick hitting cinemas in the Big Apple this weekend.

The prequel to the rapidly growing sci-fi horror franchise, about strange creatures that hunt humans based on noise, will debut only in theaters on June 28. Based in New York City, the film follows Sam (played by Nyong’o) and her cat as they try to survive the beginnings of a doomsday invasion.

The cast of a Quiet Place Day One couldn’t stay silent about the film’s release as they celebrated by visiting the Empire State Building on June 24.Photo by Dean Moses
Lupita Nyong’o. Photo by Dean Moses

It was hard for Nyong’o, Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou to stay silent about its release as they climbed to the 86th floor of the Empire State Building’s observatory in celebration.

Looking out at the city skyline — one that in the film is reimagined as the focal point of an alien invasion — the cast smiled and greeted fans as they posed for photos.

Djimon Hounsou. Photo by Dean Moses
Alex Wolff excitedly leapt into Joseph Quinn’s arms as they promoted the film at the Empire State Building.Photo by Dean Moses
Alex Wolff displayed his love for the film by giving the promotional poster a quick kiss.Photo by Dean Moses
Joseph Quinn.Photo by Dean Moses
The cast of a Quiet Place Day One posed for selfies.Photo by Dean Moses

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

