Enjoy free ice cream at Dairy Queen, ices at Rita’s on first day of spring

Dairy Queen and Rita’s are giving away free treats to make your Monday just a tad bit sweeter.

DQ is kicking off the first day of spring with #FreeConeDay. Stop by for a small vanilla soft-serve cone free of charge. Visit your local DQ restaurant in the Bronx (200 Baychester Ave.), Manhattan (54 W. 14th St.) or Brooklyn (27 Graham Ave.). Offer is valid Monday until close at participating locations.

If your sweet tooth is craving something fruitier, stop by Rita’s between noon and 9 p.m. to treat yourself to a free 7-ounce Italian ice.

Visit Rita’s Coney Island at 1327 Surf Ave., or the Upper West Side location at 2486 Broadway, to “spring into happiness” with a delicious deal.

Hopefully chowing down on a cool treat will encourage warmer weather, blooming flowers and all that good stuff to show face.