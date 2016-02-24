Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Everything doughnut: The latest NYC breakfast item to hit the Internet

By
0
comments
Posted on

Another breakfast hybrid is here. 

The Doughnut Project,  10 Morton St., has brought together the everything bagel and the raised  doughnut, and the Internet is very excited about it. 

And why not? It’s proven that when two beloved food items mash up and become something else that’s equally appealing — or at least an insane concept — people get excited. Think: Cronut, sushi burrito, ramen burger. 

Doughnut Project’s doughnut features a cream cheese glaze and is dusted with a mixture of spices and seeds, just like on an everything bagel. You’ve got your sesame seeds, poppy seeds, pepitas, garlic and sea salt. It launched Tuesday, so get there soon before the lines are too crazy. 

We will just have to get down there and try it for ourselves but we want to know: Would you eat it? 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC