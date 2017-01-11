Food Baby NY’s top Chinese restaurants: Shanghai Cafe, Han Dynasty, more

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New York City is not lacking in Chinese food — thanks to three Chinatowns offering traditional eats, as well as modern takes on the cuisine throughout the five boroughs.

In honor of Chinese New Year on Jan. 28, we asked Mike Chau — the father of two behind the popular Instagram account Food Baby NY — for his top Chinese restaurants in NYC right now.

Here’s where the Forest Hills resident, who is half-Chinese, goes for xiao long bao, dan dan noodles and more.

1. Shanghai Cafe

“Boasting some of the best xiao long bao in NYC, this is a great traditional spot in Chinatown where you get the brusque service and satisfying food you expect when you come to this neighborhood.” 100 Mott St., 212-966-3988, shanghaicafenyc.com

2. Fung Tu

“For the best choice if you want a contemporary take on Chinese with fun versions of the classics (e.g. chorizo chow fun and Harry & Ida’s pastrami fried rice), head to this spot on the Lower East Side. Chef Jonathan Wu is adding new stuff all the time that keeps me coming back.” 22 Orchard St., 212-219-8785, fungtu.com

3. Little Pepper

“Located in College Point a little bit removed from the crowded and more well-known restaurants of Flushing, this spot is just as good, but not nearly as packed. Definitely try the scallion fried rice.” 18-24 College Point Blvd., College Point, 718-939-7788

4. Han Dynasty

“Another great Sichuan choice, the dan dan noodles here are the best. Hit the Upper West Side location for a much more spacious and less crowded location than the East Village one.” 215 W. 85th St., 212-858-9060, handynasty.net

5. Mission Chinese Food

“I’m still mourning the loss of the always-intriguing Mission Cantina, which most recently had some great Chinese options, but we at least still have Danny Bowien’s original spot to look forward to. Also, make sure you don’t miss the stellar pepperoni pizza.” 171 E. Broadway, mcfny.com