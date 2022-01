Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Well, this is news you can use.

To celebrate the third Smashburger location in NYC, on Wednesday customers who visit 136 William St. can grab a “handcrafted,” “smashed, seared and seasoned to order” Classic Smashburger for free.

Yes, that’s right, FREE. And the promotion runs all day, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While not free, the new location will also serve the special New Yorker burger, with NY cheddar, garlic grilled onions, spinach, tomato and peppercorn garlic aioli.