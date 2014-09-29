Where to get free coffee for National Coffee Day

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Happy National Coffee Day!

(This is one food holiday we can truly get behind – because coffee is as essential as water. Right?)

So celebrate with us. Drink as much coffee as you want! Or, get some for free.

Dunkin Donuts: Participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations are giving away a free medium cup of hot Dark Roast coffee and additional medium cups of the same blend for 99 cents, through Oct. 5. Check your location (DunkinDonuts.com.)

McDonald’s: Get a free small McCafe. Find your location (McDonalds.com.)

Krispy Kreme: Get a free 12 ounce house, decaf or Dark Roast coffee or a 12 ounce mocha, latte or iced coffee for $1. There’s only one location in NYC, and it’s at Penn Station. How much do you love free coffee?

Peet’s Coffee & Tea: Buy one get one free! That’s the deal at Pete’s. Second beverage must be of equal or lower value. Find your location (peets.com).

Tim Horton’s: $1 any size regular or Dark Roast at Tim’s. Find your location (timhortons.com).