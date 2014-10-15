Free Dough doughnuts in Manhattan

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Waking up early just got a lot sweeter.

In honor of their new Manhattan bakery (14 West 19th St.), Bed-Stuy’s Dough is offering free doughnuts from 6 a.m.to 6 p.m. at their new location at 14 West 19th St. in Manhattan on October 15th.

Dough had been offering fee doughnuts from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. in the days leading up to the opening.

Opening day will feature a whole day of free doughnuts, so pace yourself!

The beloved Brooklyn bakery is best known for their creative flavors like hibiscus, chocolate nibs, dulce de leche and many more, and has expanded business to New York cafés and food fairs in the past few years.

If you’ve never had a Dough doughnut, don’t say we didn’t warn you about addiction potential, but take advantage of these treats while they’re free!