Free food NYC: National Cookie Day treats from Insomnia Cookies, Whole Foods

Friday is going to be sweet. It’s National Cookie Day!

To celebrate, take advantage of these sweet deals:

Insomnia Cookies: Get a free chocolate chunk cookie with any purchase. Available at all 10 Manhattan locations.

DoubleTree by Hilton at the Rockefeller Center: The hotel group will be dishing out the brand’s free chocolate chip cookies at the tree and in the surrounding area from 1 – 4 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: While not technically free, get a chocolate chip cookie at participating locations for just 25 cents.