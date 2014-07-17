Quantcast
Free gelato at Il Laboratorio del Gelato for National Ice Cream Day

Sunday, July 20 brings celebrations of National Ice Cream Day all over New York City.

If you want to cleanse your palate from all of the weird flavors available, check out Il Laboratorio del Gelato’s celebratory flavor: Ruffino Prosecco Sorbetto with Clementine, created by founder Jon Snyder. Italian sparkling wine is the key to this sweet treat’s success. 

On Saturday, July 19 and Sunday, July 20, customers that purchase a 20 oz container for $10.50 at the Lower East Side store get a second container free! Sounds like a great way to share with family or friends in celebration of National Ice Cream Day, right?
 

