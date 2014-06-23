Free Good Humor ice cream and frozen treats

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Update: Friday is the last day of Good Humor’s “Joy Fleet.” For free ice cream, follow Good Humor on Facebook (Facebook.com/GoodHumor) or Twitter (@GoodHumor). Locations will be announced there.

Celebrate summer with ice cream on Tuesday… for free!

From 12 – 2 p.m. on June 24, head to the plaza outside the SNY Studios in Rockefeller Center West for a free Good Humor bar or other frozen dessert. You could also win tickets to a Mets game.

The Good Humor man himself will be there dishing out frozen treats, and he’ll be popping up all over the city throughout the summer. He’ll be accompanied by the “Joy Fleet,” which consists of the Good Humor truck and pedicabs. And on Tuesday, Mr. and Mrs. Met will also be in attendance. (Good Humor is the official ice cream brand of the New York Mets.)

Happy summer!