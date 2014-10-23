Free Ample Hills ice cream on Sunday

Quantcast
Named the Best Ice Cream Shop in New York City by Zagat’s 2015 survey, Brooklyn’s Ample Hills is celebrating in the best way possible: free ice cream!

The husband-and-wife owned ice cream parlor will be scooping a custom Zagat flavor “The 30” at their Prospect Heights and Gowanus locations on Sunday, Oct. 26. The limited edition scoop is made with the popular Ample Heights flavor Ooey Gooey Butter Cake as well as red velvet and Frangelico based ice creams. Yum. 

With lines for fully-priced ice cream often out the door even on the coldest of days, we’re expecting quite the hype for the complimentary scoops.

