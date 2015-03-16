Coming to NYC soon: David Chang’s fried chicken restaurant Fuku

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

David Chang can’t stop and he won’t stop. The Momofuku founder and top chef announced at SXSW this weekend that he’ll finally be opening the fried chicken restaurant he’s long been hinting at.

It’s called Fuku and it will be located in the old Ko space.

“We’re going to try to make the best fried chicken sandwich possible, and work with smartest people out there to make the best tech stuff for it,” Chang said.

Eater reports Chang cited both In-N-Out and Chick-Fil-A as inspiration for the joint, but that some healthy options will also be on the menu. Healthy fried chicken? Does not compute…

Regardless, we can’t wait, because anything Chang touches with his scientific approach to food turns to culinary good.

No word yet on when the spot will open.