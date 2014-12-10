Fung Tu’s Brisket & Brussels Sprouts Fried Rice

Serves 4
Ingredients:
160g Brisket, brined and braised and cubed
20g Ginger, minced
20g Garlic, minced
20g Scallion White, minced
500g Jasmine Rice, cooked and dried for a day or two in the fridge
200g, sliced Brussels Sprouts
100g Eggs, beaten and scrambled with chives (see below)
20g Garlic Chives, sliced
15ml Soy Sauce
5ml Black Rice Vinegar
50ml Vegetable Stock
100g Baby Spinach
5g Fennel Seed, toasted
10g Pomegranate Seeds, stored in pickle liquid (2 parts rice vinegar, 1 part sugar, 1 part water)
20g Scallion Green, sliced
Method:
Heat a wok over high heat. Add enough canola oil to film the bottom of the wok. Add the brisket, ginger, garlic, and scallion whites.
Toss rapidly. Add the rice, Brussels sprouts, scrambled egg, soy sauce, black rice vinegar, and vegetable stock.
Season with fennel seed and a pinch of salt. Toss rapidly and use the wok spatula to break up any rice that is clumped together.
Add the baby spinach, toss and cook for a few seconds until it wilts.
Divide among 4 bowls. Garnish with the pomegranate seeds and scallion greens.