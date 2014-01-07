Get your juice on: It’s time to cleanse

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Some New Yorkers are beginning 2014 with a trendy juice cleanse.

“The results can be exhilarating,” says AQUAhydrate spokesperson Keren Gilbert, a registered dietitian.

A cleanse boasts beauty benefits, too.

“Juice cleanses can have positive effects on skin by increasing hydration,” says Juva Skin & Laser Center’s Dr. Anthony Rossi, M.D. “Cleanses also give a break from refined sugars that can sometimes cause breakouts.”

Here are some of our favorite sip-worthy cleanses in the city:

The Easy Love Cleanse is a gentle introduction to raw organic food, as the digestion-beneficial regimen is a good starting point for beginners. Along with a variety of 7 fresh organic juices as well as snacks and meals (like salads, yogurt, pudding and falafel), a daily email supplies instructions and a time schedule for consumption nutrition information. They offer a 3-day cleanse (recommended for first-timers) or a 5-day cleanse that begins with a booster shot in the morning followed by a fruit juice one hour later.

Advice from Organic Avenue: after the cleanse, stick to fresh salads and slowly add cooked (vegan) food into your diet.

$65/day (free Manhattan morning delivery for $50+ orders), 212-358-0500, various locations.

Benefits include improved digestion and complexion and more focus, clarity, energy and restful sleep. Ideal for anyone who wants to add more plant-based nutrition into their diet and eliminate processed foods. There are 4 to 6 juices per day plus meals (for 3 to 5 days). Organic kale salads, organic vegan soups and raw vegan snacks are incorporated in beginner and intermediate cleanses.

Advice from Revitalive: eliminate animal products, alcohol, gluten and sugar a few days prior to starting.

$180/day plus shipping (20% off with promo code NEWYEAR2014), 1-855-JUICE-2-U

Two signature 3 or 5-day cleanses (The Daring Cleanse: 5 cold-pressed juices and one coconut milk, and The Fearless Cleanse: six juices with a green component), are designed to remove toxins and flood the body with essential vitamins, minerals and enzymes. The Fearless Cleanse has a “Detox Painkiller” afternoon juice with green apple, lemon, ginger and more.

Advice from Magic Mix Juicery: do not cleanse if pregnant or on medication, and phase out coffee, meat, sugar, wheat, dairy and fish three days before beginning.

$60/day plus $12 delivery, or free delivery for TriBeCa and FiDi, ($48 special in January), 646-454-0680, 102 Fulton St.

An all-juice cleanse or a raw food and juice cleanse can be completed in 1, 3 or 5 days. Boasting a better digestive tract and complexion, the organic vegetable and fruit juice cleanse involves six cold-pressed drinks per day or 3 juices and 3 raw dishes daily. Ingredients can include beets, pineapple, kale and carrots.

Advice from Cooler Cleanse: no soda, caffeine, meat or dairy two to three days prior to cleansing.

$58/day (juice only) or $72/day (juice and raw foods) plus $15 delivery.

The 100% organic juice cleanse improves skin and reduces bloat while providing nutrients, in three levels of cleanses. E3Live (green algae supplement), burdock root and chia seeds are used. The Signature Cleanse, recommended for novices, is 6 drinks per day (five juices and one nutmilk) and can be completed in one, three or five days. There are also week and month-long options.

Advice from Urban Remedy: cut out red meat, refined sugar and cocktails before cleansing.

$60/day plus $15 shipping, 1-855-URJuice

With six juices each day that rid the body of impurities and normalize digestion, the 1 to 6-day cleanse includes combination fruit juices (like pineapple and mint or lemonades with agave nectar) as well as nutmilks and green juices.

Advice from BluePrintCleanse: cut out coffee, sugar, meat and dairy while adding greens and fresh fruit to your diet in the days leading up to the cleanse.

$65/day to $390/6-days, 212-414-5741, various Whole Foods locations.

For those looking to lose weight, gain energy and have clearer skin, this 3 to 5-day, 100% organic cleanse consists of four cold-pressed juices, 1 super food smoothie and 1 healing elixir. The Longevity Tonic has a master herb ingredient: shilajit, from the Himalayan mountains, which boasts 70 trace minerals and is used for strength building.

Advice from Love Grace: increase the amount of veggies and abstain from heavy processed foods like breads and pastas two days in advance, to prepare.

$56/day, 516-652-7281, Westside Market, 77 7th Ave.