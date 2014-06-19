Hamptons restaurants: the 5 best classic spots

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

June 14, 2009 – Amagansett, NY – A Lobster Roll made with 100% pure cold water lobster meat, at the Lobster Roll (Lunch) restaurant in Amagansett, NY. Photo by Ellen Watson. Photo Credit: Rob Bennett for the Office of Mayor Bill de Blasio

Restaurants have come and gone over the years in the Hamptons (RIP, Mirko’s), but there are a few that have stood the test of time. For quintessential East End dining, consider these staples, all of which have been serving the area for at least two decades.

GOSMAN’S RESTAURANT

Opened: 1947

What started out as a four-sided clam shack on Gosman’s Dock has grown into a full-service restaurant on the reputation of its lobster salad and chowders. Today, the family-run dock is a mini Montauk empire, also featuring a fish market, clam bar and bar. The restaurant serves almost strictly seafood, with views overlooking Montauk Harbor. 500 West Lake Dr., Montauk, 631-668-5330, gosmans.com

THE LOBSTER ROLL

Opened: 1965

Affectionately known as Lunch, thanks to the big blue-and-white sign, this casual seafood spot (which also does dinner) hasn’t changed the recipe for its signature lobster rolls since the Johnson administration. Though today, the roadside shack does offer a gluten-free menu. 1980 Montauk Hwy., Amagansett, 631-267-3740, lobsterroll.com

THE PALM

Opened: 1980

The sixth Palm to open since the original debuted in New York 1926 sets itself apart thanks to its picturesque location. It’s found in the Huntting Inn, another Hamptons institution that has been on Main Street for more than 300 years. Find Italian classics like veal marsala and chicken parmigiana alongside steak and seafood on the upscale eatery’s menu. 94 Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-0411, thepalm.com

NICK & TONI’S

Opened: 1988

This rustic restaurant has a reputation for one of the hardest reservations in town. Chef Joseph Realmutto draws stars and locals alike for his Mediterranean- and Italian-influenced menu, which features products from the area’s farms and waters such as Atlantic swordfish and grilled sweet potato with North Fork mushrooms. 136 N. Main St., East Hampton, 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com

EAST HAMPTON POINT

Opened: 1993

Grab one of the best seats out East at this appropriately nautical-themed restaurant, which overlooks Three Mile Harbor. Try and get a table on the deck and feast on fresh seafood specialties such as Peconic Pride Oysters, NOLA BBQ Shrimp and a beer-battered fried cod sandwich. Wash it all down with a frozen cocktail. 295 Three Mile Harbor Rd., East Hampton, 631-329-2800, easthamptonpoint.com