Health-conscious recipes to make for your next barbecue

The last big summer weekend is upon us. If you’re hosting — or heading to — a barbecue and want to bring something that’s both nutritious and delicious, consider one of these recipes from recent health-conscious cookbooks.

Garlicky guacamole with cumin

From “Spice Spice Baby” by Kanchan Koya

Amp up the flavor of your standard guacamole with benefit-rich garlic and cumin. Writes Koya, a Brooklyn-based, Harvard-trained molecular biologist who’s behind the food blog Spice Spice Baby: “[G]arlic adds a bite and cumin lends an earthiness and depth, leaving everyone wondering what the secret ingredient is — always a pleasant result for a cook.”

Serves 6-8 snack servings

4 large avocados

2 shallots, finely chopped

1 large garlic clove, minced

Juice of 2 large limes

2 tbsp. finely chopped, fresh cilantro

1⁄2 tsp. ground cumin

1⁄2 tsp. finely chopped jalapeño (optional)

Salt to taste

1. Mash the avocado flesh in a bowl (a kid-friendly task to get them involved in cooking).

2. Add the other ingredients and mix well. Check for salt and lime, adding more if necessary.

3. Enjoy with chips, raw veggies, rice crackers, or in sandwiches.

Reprinted from “Spice Spice Baby” by Kanchan Koya. Copyright © 2018 by Spice Spice Baby LLC.

Elote corn and cilantro salad

From “Air Fry Every Day” by Ben Mims

In NYC, you’ll likely have space for an appliance like an air fryer, but not a grill. With the former, this recipe can help give you fresh, charred corn. Writes Mims, a Manhattan-based food writer and cookbook author: “Brushed with a little butter, [corn] chars lightly and cooks up tender and crisp at the same time. It’s perfect eaten right off the cob, but even better in this side dish reminiscent of Mexican street corn, composed of the cob’s shorn kernels, copious cilantro leaves and a spicy mayo.”

Serves 2

2 ears of corn, shucked (halved crosswise if too large to fit in your air fryer)

1 tbsp. unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 tsp. chili powder

1⁄4 tsp. garlic powder

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 cup lightly packed fresh cilantro leaves

1 tbsp. sour cream

1 tbsp. mayonnaise

1 tsp. adobo sauce (from a can of chipotle peppers in adobo sauce)

2 tbsp. crumbled queso fresco

Lime wedges, for serving

1. Brush the corn all over with the butter, then sprinkle with the chili powder and garlic powder, and season with salt and pepper. Place the corn in the air fryer and cook at 400 degrees, turning over halfway through, until the kernels are lightly charred and tender, about 10 minutes.

2. Transfer the ears to a cutting board, let stand 1 minute, then carefully cut the kernels off the cobs and move them to a bowl. Add the cilantro leaves and toss to combine (the cilantro leaves will wilt slightly).

3. In a small bowl, stir together the sour cream, mayonnaise, and adobo sauce. Divide the corn and cilantro among plates and spoon the adobo dressing over the top. Sprinkle with the queso fresco and serve with lime wedges on the side.

Reprinted from “Air Fry Every Day.” Copyright © 2018 by Ben Mims. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Penguin Random House LLC.

Rainbow Popsicles

From “Siriously Delicious” by Siri Daly

Make use of seasonal fruits like strawberries and peaches with these colorful treats. Writes Daly, a “Today” food contributor: “Each layer is distinctly flavorful, and the creamy, yogurt base keeps them from melting too quickly. Once poured into the molds, everything swirls together to develop a lovely rainbow of colors that is as nutritious as it is delicious.”

Makes 22

Blue layer

1 cup fresh blueberries

1 cup vanilla whole-milk yogurt

1 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Green layer

1 small ripe banana, sliced

1 cup baby spinach

1 cup vanilla whole-milk yogurt

1 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Red layer

1 cup sliced fresh strawberries

1 cup vanilla whole-milk yogurt

1 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Orange layer

1 cup chopped fresh peaches

1 cup vanilla whole-milk yogurt

1 tbsp. honey

1 tsp. fresh lemon juice

Process each layer separately in a high-powered blender until smooth. Pour the mixtures into 3-ounce ice pop molds, alternating the colors. Top with a lid, and insert craft sticks. Freeze for eight to 12 hours.

Excerpted from “Siriously Delicious” by Siri Daly. Copyright © 2018 Oxmoor House. Reprinted with permission from Time Inc. Books, a division of Meredith Corporation. New York, NY. All rights reserved.