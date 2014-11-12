Hill Country BBQ’s Sweet Potato Bourbon Mash

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

SWEET POTATO BOURBON MASH

Serves 8-10

Ingredients



8 large Garnet sweet potatoes, roasted in the grill or oven

1 pint heavy cream

½-3/4 cup drinking Bourbon

½ cup dark brown sugar

½ cup molasses

1 teaspoon sea salt, or more to taste

3 dashes of Tabasco

freshly grated nutmeg, optional

mini marshmallows, optional

Method

Make sure to prick the potatoes with a fork before roasting. When done and cool to the touch, peel potatoes and cut them in quarters. Put in a large stockpot or Dutch oven.

Add cream, Bourbon, sugar, molasses and salt to potatoes. Simultaneously, mash potatoes with a large fork or potato masher and mix all the ingredients together. If the potatoes need more liquid, add a little water. Stir until smooth.



Simmer covered, for 30-40 minutes or until potatoes are so soft that they resemble a puree. This second cooking makes the potatoes foolproof since any hard pieces of sweet potato have a chance to cook down before serving. When potatoes have cooked down, add the Tabasco and nutmeg if using and taste. Adjust salt as necessary. If desired, top with mini marshmallows and run under broiler until golden brown. Serve immediately and refrigerate any leftovers. The mash re-heats very well.

