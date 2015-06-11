Crazy food alert: Hot dog pizza from Pizza Hut

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Pizza Hut is betting that fans prefer to eat hot dogs rolled into the crust of its pies after its artisinal pizza campaign overwhelmingly failed.

You remember last year, when the Hut decided fans were hip enough for such trendy ingredients as Sriracha and pretzel crust? Turns out, they weren’t. The brand evolution, with “flavor-packed drizzles,” was a bust.

So what’s next? Hot Dog Bites Pizza!

This craziness (and return to low brow dining) launches in the U.S. on June 18 and has already debuted in the U.K. and Canada.