Ice & Vice pop-up wants you to scream for your politically themed ice cream in Times Square

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Ice & Vice’s new Times Square pop-up encourages those with a sweet tooth to speak up about political, social and environmental issues while enjoying a frozen treat. Pictured: Chelsea Lipman, the graphic designer and founder behind the “I Scream!” kiosk concept, outside the “I Scream” truck on Monday. Photo Credit: MTA

“I Scream,” a new Times Square pop-up, encourages those with a sweet tooth to speak up about political, social and environmental issues while enjoying a frozen treat. So, feel free to drop by really, really hangry.

Ice & Vice, founded by Paul Kim and Ken Lo, is known for its unusual flavors. The Lower East Side shop packed up its cups and cones and opened a temporary midtown kiosk on Monday, focused entirely on politically themed flavors. The menu includes “Freeze Global Warming,” a grape and lavender ice cream, “No Means No,” a raspberry rose lemonade flavor, “No Borders,” vanilla and chocolate brownie chunk coated with dulce de leche, and “No Hate,” a vanilla ice cream with raspberry jam filling and rainbow sprinkles.

Pick the cause that speaks to you, enjoy some sugary relief from the heat and then take action. Those who drop by are asked to take a selfie by the kiosk, write about what makes them want to scream (Trump administration, women’s rights, environmental issues) and post to social media with #IScreamTSq.

Chelsea Lipman, the graphic designer and founder behind the “I Scream” kiosk concept, said the pop-up was inspired by the Women’s March in Washington.

“Being a 24-year-old graphic designer, I just didn’t really have any disposable income to give so I came up with ‘I Scream’ actually as a play on words. So, it’s ‘I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream,’” she explained as a line of hungry customers continued to grow behind her. “We’re all screaming about different things. When we come together as a collective, that’s how we’re able to get things done.”

Lipman partnered with Ice & Vice through Urbanspace, an organization aiming to build pop-up markets across the city.

“I really hope that people come to this kiosk and feel inspired and realize that first of all, you can make a difference no matter how much money you do or don’t have, and, second, that everybody deserves to be heard and should be heard,” she said.

Aside from inspiring social and political change, the shop will appeal to locals and tourists alike who are just looking for a good scoop of ice cream.

Chloe Klein, a junior at the Fashion Institute of Technology, heard about the opening on social media and came down to be among the first to try the new flavors. “It just started at 1 p.m. and I’ve been taking two cones at a time because I have no dignity, so I’m just going for it,” Klein joked, adding that she almost taste-tested the entire menu.

The cash-only pop-up will be open at Broadway Plaza between 43 Street and 44 Street from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through the summer.