Just Salad’s Spring Booty Slimdown recipe

Salads are a go-to for dieters, but thanks to fatty dressings and heaps of croutons and cheese, they aren’t always the healthiest option.

For a salad that can help you with your spring slimming goals that doesn’t sacrifice on taste, Chef Laura Pensiero of Just Salad shares a recipe off her new spring menu. The Spring Booty Slimdown, which makes it in under 500 calories, is comprised of seasonal ingredients, such as asparagus, and has a satisfying crunch, thanks to the unusual addition of Pirate’s Booty.

“Most crunch comes from items that are fried, high calorie indulgences, but Pirate’s Booty, which is baked, has great crunch and is a relatively low cal snack. Why not add it to salad?” said Pensiero. “When we first tried it, I was surprised how well it held up to the dressing and other ingredients.”

The addition of kale also helps pack a nutrient punch.

“Kale is a nutritional powerhouse loaded with carotenes like beta-carotene, lutein and zeaxanthin, as well as vitamins A and C,” said Pensiero. “It’s also not a bad source of minerals, calcium included.”

You can make it at home, as well as find it at one of the chain’s NYC restaurants, including its newest, opening Wednesday on the Upper East Side (1306 1st Ave.)

Spring Booty Slimdown Salad

2.5 oz. romaine

2.5 oz. kale

1 oz. Pirate’s Booty

2 oz. grilled turkey bacon (you can purchase the “turkey bacon bits” too)

4 steamed Brussels sprouts

2 spears steamed asparagus

2 oz. sliced radishes

For the dressing, Pensiero recommends a low-fat horseradish chive.