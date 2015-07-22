Lattes on tap at La Colombe are here to change the way you caffeinate

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Beer, wine, cold brew, iced tea and now, lattes!

On tap is perhaps the best way to enjoy a cold beverage, served frothy and sweating with coldness within seconds of ordering.

La Colombe, which already serves up some pretty excellent cold brew on tap, unveiled its draft lattes at its Philadelphia café earlier this summer and will start pouring out the cold, milky creations in NYC on Wednesday.

GrubStreet compares the draft lattes to a cold pint of Guinness, and notes that a “black and tan” combination is available with half cold brew and half latte on tap.

The best part of draft lattess No ice needed!

Your caffeinated concoction won’t get watered down and can be chugged almost as easily as a pint of beer straight from the tap.

Cheers!