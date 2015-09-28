New York is getting another cat cafe

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

New Yorkers may forget what cafes without cats are like. Photo Credit: iStock

If you build it, they will meow.

Little Lions, “a unique teahouse and cat sanctuary,” according to a news release, plans to open in SoHo, at 38-40 Grand St., in the next 60 to 90 days.

At this time last year, New Yorkers still had to wait two months for the city’s very first permanent cat cafe, Meow Parlour, to open.

Little Lions will be the third cat cafe to open in lower Manhattan in less than a year.

This summer, Koneko became the city’s second cat cafe on the Lower East Side and The Cat’s Meow became Brooklyn’s first (pop-up) cat cafe in September.

Little Lions plans to sell cat-themed cookies and cakes along with gourmet tea and coffee in one space and have frolicking cats and kittens, visible from behind a glass partition, in another.

Guests will pay a fee to cuddle with the adoptable kitties, which will come from New York’s Anjellicle Cats Rescue.

Little Lions has secured a 10-year lease on the 1,660 square-foot-space, so don’t expect cat cafes to be going anywhere soon.

Starbucks better prepare for kitty invasions. Cat cafes are quickly taking over NYC!