Eat & drink like Peggy & Don at Mad Men Dining Week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The final season of AMC’s hit drama, the award-winning “Mad Men,” is stirring up emotions in viewers everywhere. It’s also shaking up some delicious – and classic – cocktails.

In honor of season 7, NYC & Co., the city’s tourism arm, has teamed up with AMC to host Mad Men Dining Week. Taking place March 23-29, more than 30 NYC restaurants are offering two cocktails or a two-course prix-fixe lunch for just $19.69. (Get it?)

Participating restaurants are offering dishes and cocktails that wink towards the 60s and classic New York – making this promotion all the more fun. Who wouldn’t want to eat a “Cadillac” Burger at P.J. Clarke’s (you remember the scene with Peggy and Pete, right? Hint: “The Twist.”) or knock back a “Peggy” martini, with Creme de Cacao, heavy cream, brandy, nutmeg and an orange twist, at Delmonico’s?

Mad Men season 7 premieres on April 5 at 10 p.m.