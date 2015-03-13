Martha Stewart Cafe opens in NYC

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

If you love all things Martha, get to the lobby of the historic Starrett-Lehigh building in Chelsea for a handcrafted beverage or pastry. The Martha Stewart Cafe is open.

“I’ve long dreamed of creating a place just like this, where people could enjoy flavorful, handcrafted cafe drinks and snacks,” wrote Stewart on her blog.

The coffee is by Kobrick and there are “Martha’s blends” of both tea and coffee. The pastries are from some of the city’s best: Balthazar, Bien Cuit, Baked and Chikalicious.

Open weekdays from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. 601 W. 26th St.