Mission Chinese Food finds permanent NYC location

Mission Chinese Food has had quite the rollercoaster ride in NYC.

They opened to three-hour waits, rave reviews including two-stars from The New York Times and cultish devotion from foodies all over the city. But then the vermin hit.

The restaurant, located at 154 Orchard St., received violations and finally was forced to close its doors. There was hassles with the landlord. People were grossed out, but mostly sad.

Owner Danny Bowien decamped to Brooklyn, to Carroll Gardens, specifically, shortly thereafter. Frankie’s Spuntino owners Frank Castronovo and Frank Falcinelli let Bowien set-up shop for a three day a week pop-up in their back carraige house slash dining room. Hour long waits were guaranteed. More recently, another pop-up was announced – this one at Mile End’s Manhattan location.

People gossiped, people wondered aloud: when would Mission Chinese return, officially, in its own space? On Friday, Bowien tweeted and Instagrammed the news: a new location was found.

Bowien then spoke with The Times, confirming that he had signed a lease in the former Rosette space at 171 East Broadway.

“We own the space,” he said, adding that he was planning a 74-seat restaurant with a private dining room. He also said he was going before the local community board on Monday to get the liquor licence approved.

This is good news for lovers of spicy food, creative Chinese cooking and hip, it-restaurants. That basically means every New Yorker, we think.