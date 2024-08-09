Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

One of the East Village’s newest pizza places is selling a serving of science along with every New York-style slice. Through trial and error in pH level, viscosity, emulsification and so much more, Chef Atalay Mali of Nuovo York Pizza is using precise science to create delicious, digestible and light pizzas.

Mali first takes into account the temperature and molecular makeup of his ingredients. By emulsifying his sauces at just the right temperature, Mali ensures that the viscosity (thickness) and rich flavor are up to par. Using pH meters and a viscolite, a device that measures viscosity, Mali ensures that his measurements are exact. He keeps all his sauces at a neutral pH level to maintain their nutritional value and inhibit pathogens and microorganisms from forming over time.

“When we make the sauce… and the dough, it’s definitely related to my major,” said Mali, connecting his undergraduate degree in chemical engineering to his passion for creating the perfect pizza. He came to New York originally to earn his master’s degree but quickly discovered his passion for pizza.

Mali experimented with several different dough recipes before he found the right one, “the fermentation of the dough was made easier with my background.” He perfected his recipe to create a Sicilian pie that, though thicker, is less caloric than a classic pie. “With more air bubbles it looks bigger, but it’s less,” said Mali.

Each pie is made to the same scientific standards with attention to detail in the quality and makeup of fresh ingredients and more than 15 toppings. Nuovo York Pizza’s extensive menu includes classic whole round pies, Sicilian square pies named after famous New York City squares, gluten-free pies and even heart-shaped ones available year-round. Their most popular pizza; however, is their spinach and mushroom pie. Mali is extremely satisfied with the cream sauce that he developed for this pie which maintains a pH level that is perfect for digestion.

Nuovo York Pizza is making sure it takes care of the scientific minds in its community by offering discounts to NYU students all year round.

Grab a slice at 105 E. 9th St. or order online for delivery or pickup through Uber Eats or the Nuovo York Pizza website.