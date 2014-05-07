Nutella Bar at Eataly opening with free Nutella on Monday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Stop everything you’re doing and think about this: the newest addition to the Eataly megastore is a Nutella Bar. Yes, that’s right, a bar serving not whiskey and beer but Nutella. If you’re a fan of the sweet hazelenut spread, your life just got a million times tastier.

It will be replacing the Wine Store, according to Eater, which was forced to close by State Liquor Authority, when it was discovered that Eataly (and owners Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich) were both importing wine from Bastianich’s vineyard and selling it.

And here’s the best news: the bar opens on Monday at 5 p.m. with free Pane con Nutella until 9 p.m. So if you didn’t have anything better to do (and of course you don’t), get ready for free treats.