NYC brunch: Most popular restaurants based on Uber data

Popular transit app Uber figures that many people calling rides on Saturdays and Sundays between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. in NYC are hailing a cab to brunch.
Knowing what we know about New Yorkers and Uber users, they are probably right.
To see which restaurants their users frequent most, they took a look at the data. Here’s what they found:
No. 1:
Balthazar, SoHo
No shock here! The beautiful bistro is wealthy hipster central. (Though also a spot flocked to by tourists.)
No. 2:
Cookshop, Chelsea
Pretty spot near the High Line? Yep.
No. 3:
Katz’s Deli, Lower East Side
Another iconic spot that’s very Instagrammable.
No. 4:
Roberta’s, Bushwick
The queen bee of Brooklyn restaurants!
No. 5:
Buvette, West Village
A West Village gem that is quaint and very Parisian. Also grammable.
No. 6:
The River Cafe, DUMBO
Most people can’t afford the River Cafe. Uber users can!
No. 7:
ABC Kitchen, Union Square
This is the sister restaurant to ABC Cocina, where the guacamole with peas recipe originated.
No. 8:
Grimaldi’s, DUMBO
Pizza and history, in one place. Also: lines.
No. 9:
Maison Premiere, Williamsburg
Shockingly the first Williamsburg restaurant to rank, M.P. of course fits. Oysters and absinthe in an old-timey setting?!
No. 10:
By Chloe, West Village
This new spot is highly buzzed about and makes veggie burgers, one of the biggest food trends of 2015.
No. 11:
Le Barricou, Williamsburg
Open since 2006, this bistro is known for brunch. There you go.
No. 12:
Sweet Chick, Lower East Side
Fried chicken, waffles, hip hop.
No. 13:
Vinegar Hill House, Vinegar Hill
A beautiful and delicious place, yes, but we think people take Uber here because there is literally no subway nearby.
No. 14:
Upland, Flatiron
A new spot with rave reviews and a “California” burger with avocado. Very attractive.
No. 15:
Lido, Harlem
Bottomless mimosa brunch is a big thing here.