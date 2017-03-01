NYC Craft Beer Fest to offer tastings of brews, meads, ciders and spirits

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

What’s better than a day spent tasting craft beers? A day spent tasting craft beers, meads, ciders and spirits.

NYC Craft Beer Fest will offer all of the above when it kicks off on March 24 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in Chelsea, with two days and three sessions of tastings. The official lineup isn’t available yet, but organizers say the festival will include 75 breweries pouring 150 beers, cider and meads. The full list of brewers should be available next week, organizers said.

If you’re in search of something a little stronger, the festival will also include a spirits-oriented area dubbed the “Hard Stuff Tasting Pavilion” — featuring tastings of whiskey and other hard liquors, included in the price of the ticket. Local mixologists will also be on hand in the pavilion, dreaming up drinks as part of a craft cocktail competition.

Food and craft vendors will also be at the event.

There are three sessions: Friday, March 24, from 8 to 10:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 25, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and that evening from 6 to 9:30 p.m. For VIP holders, all sessions begin an hour earlier. General admission tickets are currently priced at $55 and VIP tickets — which get you in one hour early and provide access to an exclusive lounge with beers and hard liquors not available elsewhere — are currently priced at $75.