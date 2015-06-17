NYC moose on the loose; sausages offered in exchange for info

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Floyd the Moose is on the Loose!

Elan, George Stinson and Chef David Waltuck’s year-old restaurant, was once home to a 12-inch tall wooden moose named Floyd.

While the moose formerly enjoyed sitting atop the bar, enjoying spruce ice cream and posing for selfies (or us-ies), Floyd has been reported missing since last Thursday, June 11.

No witnesses saw Floyd being whisked off the bar and into a moose-kidnapping situation, but he was noted as missing at closing time and has not returned since.

Floyd was gifted to the owners at elan’s opening in June 2014. The person who gave the moose has since passed away, leaving George and David with a sentimental connection to Floyd.

Elan has requested a truce with whomever removed the moose.

Any useful information in Floyd’s disappearance can be called into the restaurant at 646-682-7105 or tweeted at @elan_nyc #wheresfloyd.

Rewards for helping to find the beloved wooden moose will be in the form of the chef’s famous grilled seafood sausage.

And perhaps if Floyd returns home soon, a celebration will be in order with Elan’s General Tso’s sweetbreads and duck fat hash browns.

Come back, Floyd!