Poll shows more Americans avoiding soda

The push by politicians and advocates to educate the public about the health dangers of sugary beverages seems to be paying off, a poll found.

A recent Gallup poll shows that Americans are avoiding soda more than they used to, even though attempts by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Mayor Bill de Blasio to legally ban large sugary sodas have failed several times in court.

The poll, conducted early this month, found that 63% of Americans actively try to avoid drinking soda, compared to 41% in 2002. The poll also showed an uptick in Americans who say they try to avoid sugar, from 43% in 2002 to 52% in 2014.