Rangers Cronut?! Dominique Ansel celebrates the Stanley Cup Final

The Cronut just got even sweeter… if you’re a New York Rangers fan, that is.

As the Blueshirts vie for the Stanley Cup, SoHo’s Dominique Ansel Bakery is showing its support with an exclusive Rangers Cronut on Monday, June 9.

The flavor of the coveted croissant/doughnut hybrid will be strawberry balsamic and mascarpone, the June flavor of the month, but it’s the festive red, white and blue topping– and the special guests– that will have hockey fanatics going wild.

Former Rangers Adam Graves, Glenn Anderson and Ron Duguay will be handing out the $5 cronuts at the bakery at 189 Spring St. Monday morning, with doors opening at 8 a.m.