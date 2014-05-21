Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Eat & Drink

Rita’s Coney Island free Italian ice day

By
0
comments
Posted on

What’s better than celebrating the opening of beach season in Coney Island? Celebrating it with a free Italian ice in hand.

Rita’s at 1327 Surf Ave. will be scooping up free ices from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday to celebrate their first summer in Coney Island.

And if you plan to indulge in sweet frozen treats often this season (who doesn’t?) it pays to get there early… the first 50 in line who bring school supplies to donate to the Coney Island Greeters Program will win free ices for a year. Yes — an entire year!

 

About the Author

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC