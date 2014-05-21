Rita’s Coney Island free Italian ice day

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

What’s better than celebrating the opening of beach season in Coney Island? Celebrating it with a free Italian ice in hand.

Rita’s at 1327 Surf Ave. will be scooping up free ices from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday to celebrate their first summer in Coney Island.

And if you plan to indulge in sweet frozen treats often this season (who doesn’t?) it pays to get there early… the first 50 in line who bring school supplies to donate to the Coney Island Greeters Program will win free ices for a year. Yes — an entire year!