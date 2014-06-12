Shake Shack lines, Dominique Ansel cake fries for the Decade of Shack

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Dominique Ansel made a 6-foot-tall anniversary cake for Shake Shack. Photo Credit: Shwood

On Thursday at 5 p.m., three long lines snaked through Madison Square Park, spilling out onto the sidewalks. One for burgers, one for dogs and one for Dominique Ansel’s cake “fries,” all part of the week-long celebration of Shake Shack’s 10th anniversary.

It wasn’t until 7:30 p.m. that Danny Meyer, founder of Shake Shack, and Randy Garutti, CEO, took the stage and sang Happy Birthday to their baby. And that’s when Ansel’s cake and “fries” came out.

It certainly was a long day of waiting for those patient Shack fans. Earlier, the queues were for the day’s special limited edition burger by Daniel Humm of Eleven Madison Park. The burger was a Shack beef-blend gruyere cheeseburger topped with all-natural applewood smoked bacon, celery relish, Bibb lettuce, truffle mayo and shaved fresh black truffle. So, probably not a bad reason to wait in line.

500 extra burgers were made Thursday to address the demand for the special editions earlier in the week, according to Greg Waters, senior manager of PR and marketing for Shake Shack.

The hot dog cart on site offered “pay what you like” frankfurters (AKA “free”). For those with a full belly (or without patience to wait on line): ping-pong and live music.

A long line certainly isn’t anything new for Shack Shake fans. They’ve waited a collective 109 million minutes over the last 10 years at the Madison Square Park location, the Huffington Post estimated.