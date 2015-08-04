Soylent 2.0 makes not eating even easier

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Forget waiting for a table at NYC’s must-visit restaurants.

In fact, forget dining, chewing or enjoying food at all.

Soylent, the futuristic meal replacement beverage developed by Silicon Valley engineers too busy to eat lunch has debuted its newest menu item, we mean, empirically designed food substitute.

Previously only available in powder form, Soylent 2.0 now comes in convenient, ready to sip bottles, making skipping the restaurant scene that much easier.

Those ready to convert to a liquid lifestyle can subscribe to anywhere from 12 to 144 bottles of Soylent 2.0 each month. Bottles are measured by Kilocalories, with each bottle having 400 Kcals of energy.

Soylent, designed with a desire to be more productive and spend less time doing human activities like eating, is FDA approved and vegan, packing in more nutrition than probably anything you could order on Seamless…

Ready-to-drink Soylent debuts in October 2015. Enjoy your chewable food while you can.