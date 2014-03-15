Specialty cocktails for a refined St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day is a divisive issue — for those who love imbibing on beer and Irish car bombs and don’t mind the masses of slightly over-served New Yorkers in their twenties, it’s a winning day. But for those who’d rather celebrate with more subdued activities and refined cocktails, it’s less of a party. For the latter, we’ve gathered up some of our favorite New York watering holes offering respectable St. Paddy’s celebrations for you to enjoy on (and around) March 17.

Located in the Iroquois Hotel in midtown Manhattan, Lantern’s Keep offers a sophisticated lounge for a quick drink or cozy evening. In honor of the holiday, mixologist Matthew Houlihan has created the Overlook, an Irish-inspired cocktail, combining Knappogue Castle 12 Year Old Irish whiskey, Apry (a sweet apricot liqueur), blanc vermouth and a few dashes of Angostura bitters, stirred and poured over ice in a sturdy rocks glass with a lemon twist. 49 W 44th St., 212-453-4287

This Viennese-inspired cocktail bar by the owners of beloved East Village restaurant Edi and the Wolf is celebrating its Irish appreciation in classically elegant form. Here, amongst the cozy wooden tables and candlelight, bartenders will mix up a cocktail called the Whiskey Charm, with — what else? — Irish whiskey, crème de cacao, green crème de menthe and egg white, topped with a four-leaf clover and Angostura bitters float. 116 Avenue C, 212-598-1040

Acclaimed Financial District cocktail haven The Dead Rabbit is making St. Paddy’s Day a two-evening affair, offering back-to-back specials to kick off your week right. On Sunday, the bar will host traditional Irish music from 3-8 p.m., as well as Bushmills served with every pint of Guinness and complimentary beef stew available from 5-7 p.m. On the big day, the bar is throwing a whiskey feast, with traditional Irish music from 8 p.m.-midnight, as well as a Jameson Irish Coffee and Hot Whiskey Punch ($10) in the Taproom and a selection of Jameson cocktails from 9-11 p.m. in the Parlor. To top it all off, complimentary corned beef sandwiches will be available in both rooms from 9-11 p.m. 30 Water St., 646-422-7906

One of the sleekest members of the John DeLucie’s restaurant group, The Lion is inviting guests to join them at the bar for a refined Irish libation in honor of this raucous holiday. Its Rock of Cashel cocktail will be served in honor of the holiday, made with Tullamore Dew Phoenix Irish Whiskey, Campari, Amaro Montenegro and sweet vermouth, stirred and served over a large ice cube in a crystal rocks glass and garnished with fresh orange zest. 62 W. 9th St., 212-353-8400