Starbucks knows about your BBQ obsession, wants to serve you BBQ

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Nothing says the great outdoors like long lines, the sound of blenders crushing ice and plenty of misspelled names on disposable cups.

Oh wait, that’s not an outdoor picnic, that’s Starbucks!

In yet another attempt to appeal to young urbanites, Starbucks has launched a new summer menu, with “portable food perfect for spontaneous picnics and after work snacks,” a press release stated on Tuesday.

Along with your super outdoorsy cold brew coffee, Starbucks now serves up BBQ beef brisket on San Francisco-style sourdough, topped with roasted onions braised in Gordon Biersch Blonde Bock Beer and Sonoma Jack cheese, both from Northern California. The sandwich “offers flavors reminiscent of an outdoor barbecue.” Note that there are no meat smokers anywhere near the vanilla syrups, or in Starbucks cafes at all.

“The recipe was inspired by our product development team’s West Coast roots,” said Ellie Halevy, Starbucks’ vice president of food.

In addition to the rustic sandwich, Starbucks has also expanded its snacks menu to include plenty of treats to be enjoyed al fresco (or in air conditioning with complimentary WiFi), including a Raspberry Chocolate Chip scone.

Sounds like our kind of nature!