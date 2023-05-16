Take a look inside the Malibu Barbie Cafe, opening in the Seaport on May 17

Get ready to embrace all things Barbie at this new pop-up restaurant opening in the Seaport this week.

The Malibu Barbie Cafe is a family-friendly pop-up restaurant that really leans into the Barbie aesthetic. Presented by Bucket Listers, the pop-up officially opens to the public on May 17 and will run throughout the summer until Sept. 15.

“We’ve always been looking for something that appealed to everyone. A lot of our stuff is really nostalgic and leaning toward more of an adult culture. We met Mattel and this idea kind of came together of not just a Barbie cafe, but it would be still cool to do something where we transform people from different cities to feel like they’re in Malibu,” said Derek Berry, VP of Experiences at Bucket Listers. “Just after literally one conversation, everyone was super excited. We want people to come into it and just feel like they’re taken out of New York City or Chicago and like just in this beachy vibe while they’re here.”

The timing with the release of the upcoming “Barbie” movie this summer, Berry says, is a complete coincidence. With the film’s release coming this summer, the Bucket Listers team is happy to help celebrate it with this pop-up.

“It’s like, come celebrate the movie, get excited for it here, go see the movie, come by after and have a good time. But yeah, [it was a] total coincidence,” said Berry. “I’m personally super excited about the movie. I have a 12-year-old daughter and she can’t stop talking about it.”

When you step into the Malibue Barbie Cafe, you are immediately immersed in a fun, beachy environment with the walls splashed with pinks, blues, yellows, and oranges. There are two floors of seating with views right out into the Seaport, and each floor has that Malibu feel that Bucket Listers was going for.

“Barbie came out in 1971, so let’s lean into that 70s vibe. How do we keep it as we’re leaning into the retro feel, but also how do we still lean into something a little bit more modern and trendy, with what Barbie feels on brand for?” said Berry. “So it was pulling like seventies heavy influence, but more pops, like the pop art of the eighties and nineties and the bright pinks that maybe were looking more dull in the 70s. We wanted to incorporate that all because obviously 2023 Barbie is still super important. Let’s definitely do the justice and have the pinks that people would expect, but let’s lean into those other Panton and color schemes,” said Berry.

The menu at the Malibu Barbie Cafe was created by “Master Chef” semi-finalist Becky Brown. Each seating includes a guaranteed window of time to dine, plus a choice of entree and drink (cocktail/mocktail). As for the food options, guests can enjoy all-day brunch selections such as the Beachside Breakfast Burrito, the Pacific Paradise Rainbow Pancakes, and the Make Waves Avocado Toast, as well as lunch options like the Beach Burger, the Live Your Dream Grilled Cheese, California Dreamin’ Club Sandwich. There is also a full kids menu for youngsters to enjoy.

As for drinks and desserts, there is a full lineup of sweet treats to indulge in, such as the Anything is Possible Sundae, the Make a Difference Macarons, and the ice cream floats. For the adults, there are a variety of beers, wines, and cocktails to enjoy alongside your meal.

Plus, there are tons of photo ops throughout the space, including a life-sized Barbie box, a surf scene, and a beach scene complete with chairs and a giant sand castle, as well as exclusive merchandise available for purchase.

“We’re most excited for people to come in and have a really good time. Barbie is obviously a loved brand — it’s fun, it’s to provoke fun. We want people to come in here and be inspired,” said Berry. “Enjoy the food, immerse yourself in this. To me, it’s more than just a bunch of photo moments. It’s like a playground while you’re here, so just have a good time.”

The cafe is located at 19 Fulton St. in The Seaport. Tickets will be available online through Bucket Listers, with prices starting at early bird pricing at $39-49 for adults and $22-30 for kids, depending on your scheduled time.