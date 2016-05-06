The Bagel Store in Williamsburg serving Islanders rainbow bagels

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Rainbow bagels are getting hockey hued.

Williamsburg’s The Bagel Store, 349 Bedford Ave., is baking up batches of blue, orange and white bagels in honor of the Islanders success in the Stanley Cup playoffs. (Note to food lovers: The Islanders are a sports team, and they’re doing well in a big competition.)

The Bagel Store has recently been on New Yorkers’ bagel maps for their multicolored rainbow bagels, apt to sell out thanks to Instagram fans.

Other special multicolored bagels from the Brooklyn bakery this week include pink and red Mother’s Day bagels, and green, blue, red and white bagels for Cinco de Mayo.

Bagel art is becoming an all-occasions necessity, and at $3.95 for an artistic bagel, this necessity doesn’t come cheap.