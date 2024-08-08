The Cabin brings the mountains to the Village

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Transport yourself from the hustle and bustle of the East Village to a cozy mountain getaway at The Cabin NYC. Complete with deer antler chandeliers, rustic wooden tables and a towering brown bear sculpture, The Cabin is a little piece of Appalachia tucked away in the Big Apple.

A community favorite within Alphabet City, The Cabin is known for its mouthwatering classic American dishes and expansive drink and cocktail menus. Instead of offering starters and main courses, The Cabin fosters group experiences through its large-portioned, shareable dinner options. Dishes like the fried chicken, truffle fries and the seasonal lobster roll are the most popular this summer.

“What makes us unique here is that we change around the decor every single season, to the season, and we change around our drink items… also with the food,” explained Joey Aponte, owner of The Cabin NYC. With the tree in the center of the restaurant adorned with rows of flowers and bouquets specific to the season, there’s always something new to see at The Cabin. Customers can also expect new floral arrangements in the cabin photo-op room with the change of each season.

The Cabin is also known for its can-not-miss deals and weekly specials. Beat The Clock Tuesdays offers customers 50% off their entire bill from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. While R&B Wednesdays bring out the neighborhood’s best dancers. And every weekend, customers are invited to dress up and enjoy 90s and 2000s music at the community favorite Throwback Brunch.

Aponte is proud of the family and community values that his restaurant cherishes and promotes, “My brother is the executive chef here, it’s a family business.” The Cabin participates in local toy and turkey drives each holiday season to give back to the neighborhood it is so happy to be a part of.

“I’m a kid from this neighborhood,” Aponte said, “It was a dream of mine to always open up something in the Lower East Side, this community is amazing.”

For more information on The Cabin NYC, its menus and Pocono Mountains-inspired decor, visit their website.