East Village pedestrian struck and killed by bus driver who drove away: cops

Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed in Alphabet City on Friday night in a hit-and-run perpetrated by who they believe was the driver of an MTA bus.

Police in the East Village are investigating an incident on Friday night in which they believe a pedestrian was struck and killed by a bus driver who drove away from the scene — and, according to police, may not have realized what had occurred.

According to authorities, the horrific incident unfolded at around 10:40 p.m. on March 1 at the corner of East 10th Street and Avenue D in Alphabet City, where a 45-year-old man attempted to cross the street from the southwest to the northwest corner.

Unfortunately, law enforcement sources said, he apparently only made it two steps into the crosswalk before he tripped and fell into the path of the turning MTA bus, which apparently ran right over the pedestrian.

EMS rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity.

According to police and eyewitnesses, the bus driver — apparently unaware of what happened — traveled away from the scene in the bus, which was eventually stopped at the corner of West 14th Street and 10th Avenue.

Sources familiar with the case said the driver was shocked to learn of the incident. The bus was brought to a nearby depot for examination. So far, police do not suspect any criminality.

amNewYork Metro reached out to the MTA for comment on the case, and is awaiting a response.

The case has been presented to the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad for further inquiry.