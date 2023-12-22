Quantcast
Police & Fire

Would-be home invader snatches woman’s purse in Alphabet City

By Posted on
The suspect attempted to break into an apartment building in Alphabet City on Dec. 7.
Photo courtesy of the NYPD/Google Maps
Photo courtesy of the NYPD/Google Maps

A would-be home invader stole a woman’s purse in Alphabet City on Dec. 7, according to police. 

The 28-year-old victim told cops that the suspect followed her into the vestibule of a building near East 3rd Street and Avenue D at around 6:50 p.m, before snatching her handbag. 

After a brief struggle, the perpetrator cornered the victim, and demanded that she open a locked vestibule door, but fled the scene when a neighbor approached. 

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and no arrests have yet been made, according to the NYPD. 

Police described the suspect as a man in his 40s with a medium skin complexion, who stands around 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website, on Twitter @NYPDTips.   

Aidan Graham

Aidan Graham is a reporter for amNewYork.

