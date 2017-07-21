The Stinger, a Times Square cocktail bar, taps rooftop beehives for its honey-drizzled cocktails

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Winnie the Pooh wishes he had this stash.

The menu at The Stinger, a Times Square bar and kitchen, isn’t stretching the truth when it says the cocktails and shareable plates for order are made with “rooftop honey.”

Chef Todd English’s sweet concept inside the InterContinental New York Times Square hotel features honey harvested from the hotel’s rooftop apiary.

The InterContinental established a two-hive habitat for a colony of 60,000 bees in 2011, when it started extracting honey twice a year, according to a spokeswoman for The Stinger.

The hotel has doubled both the number of hives and bees since the bar opened in October 2016. Last week’s harvest, the first of the season, is garnishing drinks like the $58 and $96 Honey Rum Punch (a punch bowl of two different sizes filled with Bacardi rum, homemade black tea-Demerara syrup, lime juice and Peychaud’s bitters) and dishes including shrimp dumplings (with truffle honey, shallots and chili).

A portion of the proceeds from one cocktail by mixologist Francesco Lafranconi. The Bee Good, which includes Langley’s No. 8 gin and homemade mead and comes in three sizes – the $9 beehave, the $18 buzz and the $28 sting — goes to The Best Bees Company and Urban Bee Keeping Laboratory & Bee Sanctuary, Inc., a nonprofit that works toward bee conservation.

The Stinger is located at 300 W. 44th St. and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.