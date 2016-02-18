Union Square Cafe coming to Delta Air Lines

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Danny Meyer is totally first class.

Though the restauranteur’s beloved Union Square Cafe is currently closed and preparing for its big move to 19th Street, there’s still a way to enjoy some of the iconic NYC restaurant’s special dishes — in the air.

Delta announced on Thursday that they will be serving dishes from Union Square Cafe in their Delta One cabin starting March 1.

Menu items will include Union Square Cafe’s classic roasted chicken breast, Gulf shrimp and polenta, beef short rib stracotto and a baked Paccheri basil cream pasta.

A new wine program curated by Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson will also feature special local and artisanal wines to compliment the gourmet food.

You may not be able to snag a seat at Union Square Cafe any time soon, but your in-flight tray table is the second-best thing.